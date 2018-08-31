Students with sickles ‘hijack’ bus yet again

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : College students yet again caused a stir by wielding swords and sickles and ‘hijacked’ an MTC bus on Thursday. As the videos of the students went viral in social media, the police traced a student of the Presidency College and arrested him. Eight other students were also detained.“A group of 12 students hijacked 57F bus plying from Karanodai to Parry’s Corner on Thursday morning. As they blocked both entrances, the passengers were scared. They told the driver and conductor not to stop the bus unless they said otherwise.

When the bus was running near the Mint flyover near Kondithope, a few students pulled out knives from their bags. While the students in the bus called out to the other ‘route leaders’, their friends on two-wheelers recorded the footage on their mobile phones. All students in the bus covered their faces with kerchiefs,” said an investigation officer. The incident happened around 8 am. The students got down at the Anna Square bus stop and went to college.

After the videos went viral, the Anna Square police swung into action. From their conversations in the video, the police confirmed the students to be from the Presidency College. A team reached the college and with the help of the footage, nabbed a first-year UG student. Eight others in the 18-20 age group were apprehended and questioned.In October last year and in January, similar videos of students waving swords and sickles as they were travelling in the footboard of a suburban train in the city led the police to crack down on the students.

