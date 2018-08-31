Home Cities Chennai

Toll rates increased  250 per cent  in last nine years

Despite complaints of delay in widening roads and poor maintenance, NHAI allows toll plazas to increase rates.

Published: 31st August 2018 05:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2018 05:34 AM   |  A+A-

By B Anbuselvan  
Express News Service

CHENNAI: With the increase in toll rates by 5 to 10 per cent from September 1 at 14 toll plazas in Tamil Nadu, the average toll rate has gone up by 2.5 times (250 pc) in the last nine years. This means that the toll rate of a car, which was charged at 40 paise in 2009, has increased to Rs 1.08 in 2018, reveals the official documents. According to an official notification of the National Highways Authority India, a car user is charged Rs  80 at the Vikravandi toll plaza to cover 72.9 km on the Tindivanam-Ulundurpet road. So far, four-wheelers have been charged Rs 75. On an average, the car user pays Rs 1.09 per km for using the National Highways road. 

Similarly,  a light commercial vehicle, which passes the Ponnambalapatti toll plaza covering 82.27 km on the Tiruchy-Dindigul Road, has to cough out Rs 165 as against the present fare of Rs Rs 160. The vehicle is charged Rs  2.02 per km. The average toll rate of bus and multi-axle vehicles has risen to Rs 3.8 and Rs 6 per km respectively. 

With the increasing growth of vehicles in Tamil Nadu, the toll collections continue to be on the upswing trend throughout the year. Besides, despite the complaints of delay in widening the roads and poor maintenance, the NHAI continues to allow toll plazas to increase the toll rates once a year.Even though the widening works of the Chennai-Tada Road are yet to be completed, the user fee has increased befitting the six lanes. According to an RTI reply sought by Express, the Vijayamangalam toll plaza handles about 80,413 vehicles a day with an average toll collection of Rs 19.47 lakh. However, the road was designed to handle only about 40,000 vehicles a day.  

R Sukumar, president, Tamil Nadu Lorry Owners Federation (TNLOF), said that in spite of collecting crores of money, toll plazas had not adequately been provided with necessary infrastructure. “The rampant violations in loading the vehicles are leading to road damage as result of which trucks frequently meet with accidents. A majority of toll gates in Tamil Nadu are yet to get the weighing machines,” said Sukumar, adding that he questioned the rationale behind the NHAI’s decision to increase toll rates without taking the vehicles growth into an account.  

“When the toll collection increases every year, why should the toll rates be increased?,” he said.The total length of the National Highway roads in Tamil Nadu is about 5,324 km, out of which 3,285-km roads are maintained by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), while about 2,039 km roads are maintained by the National Highways wing of the state government.  Of the 42 toll plazas in the state, 20 toll plaza increased rates in April this year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
toll rates National Highways Authority of India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Worked hard, focused well, says Saina Nehwal after clinching bronze at Asian Games
Manjit Singh beats his own problems, rivals to get gold in 800m
Gallery
Five activists were arrested and have been put on house-arrest till September 6 for alleged links with Maoists. They were charged under an anti-terror law after their names emerged during the Pune Police's investigation in the Bhima-Koregaon violence. IN
Meet the five human rights activists detained in the Bhima Koregaon violence case
Mourners streamed in for a second day Wednesday to pay their respects to Aretha Franklin, who was dressed in a different outfit for her final public viewing, as if making a costume change during a show. In image: People in line sign well wishes on poster boards outside the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History during a public visitation for Aretha Franklin in Detroit, Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018. | AP
Fans stream in for second day of 'Queen of ​Soul' Aretha Franklin public viewing