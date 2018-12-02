Chennai: Attempt to kidnap city doctor foiled, one held

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: An attempt by a trio to kidnap a doctor was thwarted by people at a clinic at Saligramam on Friday night. One of the suspects was later caught by the public.

Karthikeyan, a paediatrician of Valasaravakkam, has been running a clinic on the second street of State Bank Colony at Saligramam. On Friday night, when he was treating the patients, three men allegedly entered the clinic and tried to kidnap him at knifepoint.

When Karthikeyan raised an alarm, the public rushed to his rescue. On seeing the crowd, the trio tried to escape. However, people caught one of them and handed him over to Virugambakkam police.

Police identified him as Loga Brahman (22) of Pudukkottai district.

The police said that the preliminary investigation revealed that one of his relatives’ child was treated by Karthikeyan eight months ago for some illness when the latter was working at a different hospital. After the child became critical, the doctor had referred the kid to the Institute of Child Health and Hospital for Children at Egmore, where he died.

The suspect said he wanted to take revenge and came to kidnap Karthikeyan, the police said.

A hunt is on for the remaining two persons.