Home Cities Chennai

Chennai: Attempt to kidnap city doctor foiled, one held

On Friday night, when the doctor was treating the patients, three men allegedly entered the clinic and tried to kidnap him at knifepoint.

Published: 02nd December 2018 09:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2018 09:32 AM   |  A+A-

HANDCUFF, ARREST
By Express News Service

CHENNAI: An attempt by a trio to kidnap a doctor was thwarted by people at a clinic at Saligramam on Friday night. One of the suspects was later caught by the public.

Karthikeyan, a paediatrician of Valasaravakkam, has been running a clinic on the second street of State Bank Colony at Saligramam. On Friday night, when he was treating the patients, three men allegedly entered the clinic and tried to kidnap him at knifepoint.

When Karthikeyan raised an alarm, the public rushed to his rescue. On seeing the crowd, the trio tried to escape. However, people caught one of them and handed him over to Virugambakkam police.
Police identified him as Loga Brahman (22) of Pudukkottai district. 

The police said that the preliminary investigation revealed that one of his relatives’ child was treated by Karthikeyan eight months ago for some illness when the latter was working at a different hospital. After the child became critical, the doctor had referred the kid to the Institute of Child Health and Hospital for Children at Egmore, where he died. 

The suspect said he wanted to take revenge and came to kidnap Karthikeyan, the police said.
A hunt is on for the remaining two persons.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kidnap Doctor kidnap

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp