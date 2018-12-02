Child prodigy allowed to apply for BAMS course

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed the Directorate of Indian Medicine and Homeopathy

to permit a 16-year-old meritorious girl student to take part in the counseling for the BAMS course and to

be admitted in Maria Ayurveda Medical College in Kanyakumari, if she is found eligible.

Justice T Raja gave the directive while disposing a petition from the girl student, Yazhesy Tha, who recited all 1,330 'thirukkurals' while studying in LKG itself, and was not considered for selection on grounds that she had not completed 17 years as on December 31, 2018, as per clause 45 of the prospectus issued by the Director, Indian Medicine and Homeopathy Department.

Pointing out the eligibility criteria as per the amended notification, the judge said when the petitioner has

admittedly complied with the admission qualifications, as per the amended notification dated November 7, 2016, the authorities cannot rely upon the old notification dated October 13, 2006, issued for Siddha by citing the age factor that she has not completed 17 years of age as on December 31.

"This court finds no impediment on the basis of the latest amended notification to allow the petitioner to take part in the counselling," the judge said.