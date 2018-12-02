Chennai police nab criminal network, Rs 38 lakh recovered

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai police have busted a criminal network by apprehending a prime suspect, which helped police to retrieve Rs 35.90 lakh more cash from him and also directed investigation officers to solve another robbery case which was pending since March this year. Police arrested three more suspects and recovered Rs 2.75 lakh stolen cash from them.

Police team solved a robbery case reported on November 1 at Seven Wells area by arresting D Satish (23) of Ponneri, R Kishore (24) of Gummidipoondi and H Shaik Dawood (42) of Royapuram on November 12. The personnel registered a case based on a complaint from Rafeeque Khan, (36) when he was taking a bag containing cash containing the day’s collection in the shop he was working to hand over it over at his owner Naseer’s house at Seven Wells.

Police recovered Rs 9.5 lakh from them. The police team was searching for the prime suspect in the robbery case by closely monitoring the suspects and arrested 27-year-old Muthu Saravanan of Red Hills, who was allegedly the mastermind behind a robbery on November 30.

During questioning, he told the police team that they stole Rs 53 lakh from Rafeeque Khan, when he was bringing the money. Subsequent inquiries led to the recovery of Rs 35.90 lakh cash from the hideout of Saravanan.

Further investigation also led the police to solve another robbery case reported on March 5 this year. Flower Bazaar police had registered a case based on a complaint of one Nizamuddin. During questioning, Saravanan revealed the involvement of his team members in that robbery too and police arrested three people - Yusuff, 27, Sahul Hameed, 43, Sakthivel, 30, and recovered Rs 2.75 lakh from them. They had allegedly robbed the victim of Rs 10 lakh.