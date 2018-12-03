57-yr-old SSI arrested for flashing at schoolchildren

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 57-year-old special sub-inspector was arrested on Sunday after he allegedly unzipped his pants and exposed himself to girls coming out of a school when he was posted on patrol duty in the evening. Sources said the parents of the affected kids were hesitant to lodge a complaint, even though the children had been, for some time, complaining about the behaviour of the accused K Vasu, attached to the Madhavaram Milk Colony.

The issue reached the ears of senior police officers after a few local youngsters, on Saturday evening, picked an argument with Vasu over his behaviour. “The SSI avoided the argument and drove away from the spot. But the youth followed and assaulted him. The SSI was rescued by another patrol team after the control room got an alert,” said a police source.

Mustering up courage after this incident, parents of one of the affected children, a 10-year-old girl, lodged a complaint on Saturday night at the local police station. The officers at that station said that they would warn Vasu.

However, senior officers, who had learnt of the issue, asked the parents to lodge a fresh complaint against Vasu on Sunday. Vasu was subsequently arrested and remanded in judicial custody. Police invoked Section 11 (i) of POCSO Act against him. Police sources said the SSI is about to retire from service in four months.

Body found near pond

Chennai: A 37-year-old man was found dead near a temple pond in Tiruvallur on Saturday night. Police said, K Ramachandran of Vinayagar koil street received a call from his elder brother, Murugan asking him to join him for drinks. “Since he did not return after 12, his wife Mahalakshmi called Murugan since Ramachandran’s mobile was switched off. Murugan is believed to have told her that Ramachandran left long ago,” said a police officer. On Sunday morning the police found his body near Mukkulatheeswarar temple pond. Police booked a case and are investigating.

History-sheeter killed

Chennai: A 42-year-old history-sheeter was allegedly murdered after a drunken brawl on Saturday night. Police said, R Amul Raj (42) of West Tambaram was boozing at Erikarai street in Ranganathapuram. He was accompanied by S Velu (44), G Ramesh (36) and R Surya (26) all from Tambaram. Velu had just returned from prison and invited Amul Raj to resolve previous issues. “At one point, brandishing a knife Amul threatened all of them,” said a police officer. Surya hit Amul Raj with a log and they stabbed him. On information, Tambaram police registered a case and arrested the trio.