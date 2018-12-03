A Christmas tree with a twist

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: It’s the season to be jolly and Express Avenue (EA) is adding to the festive cheer for shoppers by installing an art-inspired ‘Contemporary Christmas Tree’ that is over 35 feet tall. The ‘tree’ was inaugurated on Saturday at the central atrium of the mall and was an instant hit among shoppers who began taking selfies the moment it was inaugurated. “In India, we celebrate the joy of life,” said the chief guest for the event, Gopal Srinivasan, chairman of TVS Capital Funds.

“The Express Group has been in our lives every day and EA has become a part of our life now. The noise and bustle around the tree shows how excited people are about it and for the events that are lined up.”

The contemporary Christmas tree showcased more than 100 colourful windows spread over 13 levels. “When I heard that it was going to be a contemporary Christmas tree, I was not expecting something like this,” said the other chief guest of the event, Krongkanit Rakcharoen, Consul-General of Thailand. “When I received the invitation to inaugurate the tree, I did not hesitate at all because EA has always helped us organise ‘The Thailand Meet’ here and we are extremely grateful for that.”

Saroj Goenka, chairperson of Express Infrastructure, also spoke of how the mall is looking to have a number of competitions and giveaways to pamper shoppers and patrons this festive season. “Like every year, Christmas at EA has been a platform with innovation and thought. A lot of effort went into planning and putting up this art-inspired contemporary Christmas tree which stands for all things Christmassy and festive,” she said.

Kavita Singhania, MD of EA spoke of the thought behind choosing to have such a tree. “Art has the power to inspire us, elevate our thinking and awaken our senses. That’s why we chose an art-inspired contemporary Christmas tree theme for this year,” she said.