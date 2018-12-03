Home Cities Chennai

IIT Madras hostel notice board puts up details of a student's 'used condoms'

The incident, which took place last week, has irked students, who are up-in-arms calling it a violation of their privacy and dignity. 

IIT Madras (File Photo) (Image for representation purpose)

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: IIT Madras was in the centre of a raging controversy after a hostel office allegedly put the details of a student caught with used condoms inside his room on the notice board.

The incident, which took place last week, has irked students, who are up-in-arms calling it a violation of their privacy and dignity. 

During a vigilance check at Brahmaputra men's hostel, authorities stumbled upon several banned items like iron boxes, egg boiler, electric kettle, water cooler, mini fridge, water heater rod, etc. But in one room, the squad found 20 cigarette butts, matchboxes and used condoms in the dustbin.

The hotel office, besides imposing a fine of Rs 5,000, has allegedly chosen to publicly shame the student for possessing condoms. Express accessed the hostel notice where the name of the student, details of items found in his hostel room, were mentioned.

Students alleged that the vigilance officers barged into their rooms, clicked pictures without consent and insulted them. A female student told the Express that there has been rampant harassment and moral policing prevalant in the campus. A student survey conducted last year, which documented moral policing revealed harrowing tales. "A vigilance security officer asked if the room and bed was comfortable enough when I was at a boy's hostel during their visit," a student said in her testimony.

Meanwhile, Sriram K Kompella, Student General Secretary, has appealed to the students to bring grievances, if any, before the Student Legislative Council (SLC). "Vigilance staff have been sensitised about being polite and to make sure the privacy and dignity of the student are maintained. Photos, if taken, are only for proof of violation. At no cost, Dean, Students Office, or hostel management office has and would indulge in insulting any student," he said.

The Dean Students' office refuting allegations, said, "No hostel office has done this act of publishing student details on the notice board. The institute will enquire further about this deviation, if any at all."

Comments(15)

  • Aditya

    IIT please understand that ur job is overall development in terms of professional level and u do not have the right to interfere in anyone’s personal life in any way! To make sure India is a democratic country and every citizen has right to do whatever they want after the age of 18. Do you know the population of India? If yes what contribution did u do for that? You should be providing solutions like giving away free condoms
    1 day ago reply

    • Surendra

      Do you know the population of India? What a question. Then why not open IITS in Brothel. Engineer with such mentality and attitude are as good as dustbin. Instead of setting an example of morality and discipline
      12 hours ago reply

  • Navneet Bhatnagar
    The institute authorities are absolutely right. Does right to privacy would mean that one can break rules and regulations and then cry of harrasement
    2 days ago reply

  • Mahendra Kumar Nayak
    IIT
    3 days ago reply

  • Hari Singh
    The definition of student seems to be entirely changed in the present scenario.
    3 days ago reply

  • Suyip Kumar
    This is a question to IIT Madras hostel students. Do you act and behave the same way as you as you live in your house with your parents and family as you live in the hostel. Out of respect and common sense one does not indulge in condom activity. Same way you have gone there for studying so have respect for the decorum of it. You can do whatever activity out side the campus as long as it does not affect the name of the institution. Do you people want to make an institution of studies into a place of brothel
    3 days ago reply

    • Pappu
      condom is a punishable crime
      1 day ago reply

    • Pappu
      Abe MC
      1 day ago reply

    • Arvind Chatterjee
      What is "condom activity"? You can say sex! For the second most populous country in the world we sure think sex as taboo of some sort. What an irony. Would you rather have these students have unprotected sex? The way you bring "brothel" analogy is beyond disgusting. Do you want to imply that the women all over the world indulging in pre-marital sex are prostitutes? C'mon man don't be ridiculous.
      2 days ago reply

  • Wavare
    What bullshit...hostel wardens should respect the private space of the students. They should understand that it is a hostel and not a jail after all.
    3 days ago reply

  • Suma
    Is this kind of
    3 days ago reply

  • Dhasamur
    We are basically indian not western country brought up ..i think this is alarm to nation we must focus on moral education at school level with importance to our tradional
    3 days ago reply

  • Soumya
    Using condoms is still better than unprotected sex. So the student did not do anything wrong if he used condoms. Cigarette butts can be violation
    3 days ago reply

  • Rajesh kamath
    The matches and cigarettes can be seen as a fire hazard..but not the condoms!!
    3 days ago reply

  • MS
    Nature of complaint 3 is ridiculous. Do rules say students can't be in friend's room if the room's occupant is not there?
    3 days ago reply
