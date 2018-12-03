Home Cities Chennai

Tamil Nadu doctors in protest mode

The next stage of protest planned is the total boycott of out-patient services again on December 12, followed by a one-day strike on December 13.

Published: 03rd December 2018 04:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2018 12:44 PM

hospital, medical, doctor, bill, medicine, treatment

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Government doctors have announced a series of protests, including boycott of work, demanding a pay hike. The protests will begin with boycotting the out-patient services on December 4. If the demands are not met, they will from December 8 start boycotting selective works like elective surgeries, student classes and CM insurance scheme activities. They would also collect resignation letters from all doctors.

On December 10, the doctors have planned to stage ‘dharna’ in all districts seeking the attention of the Chief Minister. The next stage of protest planned is the total boycott of out-patient services again on December 12, followed by a one-day strike on December 13. The doctors said the strike on December 13 will be complete that even autopsy will not be done.

If all the protests fail, a three-day continuous strike is planned from December 27. Speaking to Express, A Ramalingam, a member of Joint Action Committee of Government Doctors Associations, said, “We were supposed to go on strike on September 21, but after government constituted a working group committee to discuss on the issue, we called it off. But, the government did not do much after that. So, we will resume our strike,” he said.

