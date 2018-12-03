Home Cities Chennai

Tropical whale suspected to be hit by ship washes dead on Chennai coast

The cause of death is suspected to be drowning after being injured by a commercial fishing vessel.

Published: 03rd December 2018 07:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2018 03:20 AM   |  A+A-

Dr. Supraja Dharini and forest team checking the injuries of the male juvenile Tropical whale at Kannathur beach, ECR. (Photo: EPS)

By Sushmitha Ramakrishnan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Activists found a 22.5 ft tropical whale dead in the wee hours of Monday morning at Kanathur Beach, which is about 30 km from Chennai.The cause of death is suspected to be an injury caused by a commercial fishing vessel.

The stranded whale, was a juvenile male that weighed about 3 tons. The tail was 1.3 m long and flipper, 80 cm in length. These whales, when they breathe through the blow hole on the upper side of their body, can blow water up to a height of 13 ft.  While there is no local population study, nearly 1 lakh tropical whales are estimated to exist world-over.

“The whale had a deep cut mark on its tail (fluke), indicating that it was hurt by a motorised boat, most possibly a commercial fishing vessel,” said Sachin Bhosale, the District Forest Officer (DFO), Kancheepuram.

Members from the Sea Turtle Protection Force, who found the animal in the inter-tidal zone of Kanathur Beach, along with activist Supraja Dharini from the TREE Foundation, informed the State Forest department. “The local fishermen said the young whale might have been caught in a trawl net, towed by the rope tied to the tail and then discarded near shore when there could have been no buyers for the whale,” said Dharini.

These tropical whales, also known as Bryde’s whales, are creatures of the tropical and subtropical zones and generally stay within 40° from the equator on either sides. They are found both offshore and near the coast in many areas. They are known to approach boats and ships out of curiosity. “Whales of this species are not known to make extensive north to south migrations, though short migrations have been documented,” said Dharini.

“Fishermen will not usually transport the whale to the shore. It costs a lot of diesel and know that there will be no buyers,” said a senior official from the Fisheries Department, adding that the whale must have gotten hurt after it strayed and came close to the coast. The ability of whales to navigate using sound, is not very effective in shallow areas. The official said the exact time and reason of death has not been confirmed. He however pointed that the cut indicates that it was injured by a motor vessel.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tropical whale whale on Chennai coast whale dead

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp