Chennai Metropolitan Transport Corporation told to pay Rs 25 lakh to kin of deceased

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) was ordered by the Motor Accidents Claims Tribunal, Chennai, on Monday, to pay a compensation of Rs 25.45 lakh to the family of a 25- year-old labourer who was crushed to death by an MTC bus in 2013.

The petition that came for hearing on Monday where M Kuppusamy and K Manjula submitted that their son K Karthikeyan, a labourer involved in making silver lamps and earning Rs 15,000 per month. On December 12, 2013, the victim was on his motorcycle on the ICF Konnur High Road when the MTC (7A) bus crushed him to death.

Tribunal held that the accident was due to rash and negligent driving of bus driver, and said the MTC MD is liable to pay compensation of Rs 25,45,000 to the petitioners.