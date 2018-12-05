133 Companies, 816 job offers at IIT-M

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : By the end of the third day of placements at the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, 90 job offers were made in the field of data science and analytics which shows that there is a rising demand in the field. A total of 816 students from the institute were given job offers by Monday, the third day of placements, said a statement issued by the institute on Tuesday.

The first session of placements was scheduled between December 1 and 8 and around 133 companies have made 688 offers to the students so far (till Monday). After adding the 136 pre-placement offers received by students, the total number of offers goes up to 816. The total number of offers (not including pre-placement offers) until day three increased by nearly 30 per cent compared to last year, said the statement. The number of recruiting companies has also increased by 25 per cent.

In the 2017-18 academic year, 106 companies made 526 offers which went up to 643 including the pre-placement offers. According to the statement, out of 680 offers, more than 90 were for data science or data analytics, indicating a strong growth in this sector. Analytics, consulting and finance sectors accounted for 33 per cent of the total job offers so far. The core and research and development sectors accounted for 37 per cent.

Number of offers more than last year

Postgraduate placements

In 2017-18, 307 post-graduate students (including masters’ and PhD) were placed by the end of the third day. This year, 374 post-graduate students got placed in the current placement until Monday.