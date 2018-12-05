Home Cities Chennai

Two steal Rs 1 lakh-camera from teen in Chennai

Two men posing as police personnel took away a `1 lakh worth camera from a 17-year-old boy in Chennai on Monday.

Published: 05th December 2018 03:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2018 03:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Two men posing as police personnel took away a `1 lakh worth camera from a 17-year-old boy in Chennai on Monday. Police said Naveen, studying Standard XII in a private school, was at the CRPF training field at  Tirusulam on Monday morning. He was capturing pictures of personnel practising gun-firing at the training centre using his DSLR camera along with his friends. 

Meanwhile, two men on a two-wheeler questioned him and his friends and warned them not to photograph the training session without prior permission. The men identified themselves as policemen in plainclothes. Later, they took the camera and asked Naveen to collect it from  Meenambakkam police station, said a police officer.

Naveen informed his father Sivaraman about the incident and the duo went to Meenambakkam police station. They realised that no policemen were on duty at the training centre at that time and no police personnel had seized the camera. Learning that they were cheated, Sivaraman lodged a complaint. A case has been registered.

