35-year-old Chennai man arrested for wife’s murder

 A man aged 35 was arrested on Monday in connection with the murder of his wife. Police said that he had allegedly killed his wife suspecting her fidelity.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : A man aged 35 was arrested on Monday in connection with the murder of his wife. Police said that he had allegedly killed his wife suspecting her fidelity. Police said Arul of Kaavalpatti at Ponneri, a daily wage labourer, was married to Soniya 10 years ago and they were living with a son and daughter. Five years ago, he moved away from Soniya and was staying with another woman whom he met at work place. A few months ago, he returned and he and Soniya quarrelled frequently, a police officer said.

“Arul suspected Soniya to be in affair with another man when he was away for work. On Monday evening, when the duo were having a heated argument, he allegedly strangled her and hit her with an iron rod. She died on the spot. He later stuffed the body in a gunny bag and threw it in the bushes near Ponneri lake, the officer said.Ponneri police arrested Arul and recovered the body. He was later remanded to judicial custody.

Comments

