Home Cities Chennai

Chennai Agency sought to prepare report of road network grid

Interestingly, this comes as the plan to prepare Grid of Roads to develop the area along the 62-km Chennai Outer Ring Road is still on paper for the last five years.

Published: 05th December 2018 03:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2018 03:49 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority is scouting for consultants to prepare the project report for development of Grid of Road Network Plan for 143 villages in Chennai Metropolitan Area under the second phase. It is learnt from sources in Tamil Nadu Urban Infrastructure Financial Services Limited that the agency has been hired to appoint a consultant to formulate and evolve an efficient Grid of Road network plan providing better connectivity and access to the major arterial and sub arterial roads along Outer Ring Road and fast-growing areas in southern sector of Chennai Metropolitan Area.

Interestingly, this comes as the plan to prepare Grid of Roads to develop the area along the 62-km Chennai Outer Ring Road is still on paper for the last five years. It was on February 1, 2013, a GO was passed asking the State Highways department to prepare detailed project report (DPR) to form 18 road grid linkages with the Chennai Outer Ring Road at a cost of ` 5.22 crore. 

Interestingly, in August, 2015, Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority took up the project of preparing Grid of Roads through a meeting of authority while shelving the work on preparing detailed development plans for Villivakkam, Nazarathpet, Velachery, Ambattur and Perumbakkam, which could help in planned development of these areas. It had asked School of Architecture and Planning, Anna University and School of Planning and Architecture, Vijayawada, to prepare the road network.

K P Subramaniam, a former professor of Urban engineering in Anna University, said the move to prepare second phase of the project is a welcome move but the government should expedite the preparation of grid of road network for the first phase.He stressed that the Master Plan should have been prepared only after the grid of road network is finalized. “The development should follow road network,” he said.

Association of Professional Town Planners president K M Sadanand said the first phase of study for grid of roads should be made public so that one can gauge whether it is feasible or not. He also said preparation of grid of roads should also take into consideration the views of town planners, transportation experts, railways, highways as well as other line agencies before it is being implemented.

Some of the 143 villages identified include Anakaputhur,  Palaripattu, Paruthipattu Sekkadu, Thandarai,  Thirumullaivoyal,  Vilinjiyambakkam, Kulapakkam, Nedunkundram Puthur, Ayyappanthangal, Chinnapanichery in Kundrathur panchayat Union, Kovur, Kulathuvancheri, Moulivakkam,  Naduveerapattu, Nandambakkam, Srinivasapuram, Thandalam,  Tharapakkam, etc. Sources said the consultant has to make a detailed study on the existing road network in the given villages and propose a plan integrating the existing road network in connecting the arterial road.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp