IIT Madras professor ends life in campus quarters

The Kotturpuram police, who are yet to ascertain the reason behind 48-year-old Aditi Simha's suicide, have registered a case and further investigations are on.

Published: 05th December 2018 10:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2018 09:07 PM

By Jayanthi Pawar
CHENNAI: A teaching faculty of the Indian Institute of Technology,  Madras allegedly ended her life at her quarters inside the college campus on Tuesday night.

Police said the assistant professor identified as Aditi Simha, aged 48, was a native of Bengaluru. She was an assistant professor in the Physics department of the institute.

Simha was reportedly separated from her husband three years ago and lived alone in the campus.

On Monday night, a colleague of Simha spotted her unconscious and rushed her to a private hospital where she died around 4 Wednesday early morning.

The Kotturpuram police have registered a case and further investigations are on. Police suspect a family issue could have driven the woman to end her life, however, they are yet to ascertain the actual cause for her suicide.

Police said, Simha, was married to another professor who worked in IIT at Varanasi five years ago.

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on Tamil Nadu’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)

  • Suraj Mohapatra
    She was found unconscious by her colleague. This doesn't explain that she has ended her life. There is a possibility that she might be poisoned or something. Please write the fact. If by any chance police found that she was murdered
    2 days ago reply
