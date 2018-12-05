IIT Madras professor ends life in campus quarters

Jayanthi Pawar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: A teaching faculty of the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras allegedly ended her life at her quarters inside the college campus on Tuesday night.

Police said the assistant professor identified as Aditi Simha, aged 48, was a native of Bengaluru. She was an assistant professor in the Physics department of the institute.

Simha was reportedly separated from her husband three years ago and lived alone in the campus.

On Monday night, a colleague of Simha spotted her unconscious and rushed her to a private hospital where she died around 4 Wednesday early morning.

The Kotturpuram police have registered a case and further investigations are on. Police suspect a family issue could have driven the woman to end her life, however, they are yet to ascertain the actual cause for her suicide.

Police said, Simha, was married to another professor who worked in IIT at Varanasi five years ago.

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on Tamil Nadu’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)