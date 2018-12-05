Home Cities Chennai

Perungudi locals fear tankers will now dump in water bodies

From 2015 till 2017, raw sewage transported by private tankers was also discharged into the estuary at Padur, where the canal meets the ocean.

Published: 05th December 2018 02:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2018 02:54 AM   |  A+A-

Representational image for tankers (Photo | EPS)

By Madhumitha Viswanath
Express News Service

CHENNAI : With the sewage discharge prices hiked by Metro Water at Perungudi STP, private tankers will find it all the more convenient to dump wastewater into the three rivers in the city, fear residents and activists. Two such spots have been identified between Padur and Kazhipattur on OMR by residents. For the past four years, raw sewage and unsegregated garbage have been dumped into the Buckingham Canal at two locations in this three-kilometre stretch. This activity takes place behind Valeth High Tech Composite Pvt Ltd in Kazhipattur and behind Hindustan College in Padur, claim locals.

In Padur, private vendors from the neighbourhood dump at least 10-15 trucks of garbage every day on the banks of the Canal, said Jayanthi Jacob, a resident of Padur, who has been contacting all authorities to stop this issue. “On Tuesday, I saw a mini-van carrying construction waste dump garbage directly into the backwaters of Muttukaadu Lake,” she said.

From 2015 till 2017, raw sewage transported by private tankers was also discharged into the estuary at Padur, where the canal meets the ocean. Though the local association has complained to the Kancheepuram collector, Padur Panchayat, and Kelambakkam police, no action has been taken. “The Panchayat secretary told me that as Poramboke land, it can be used for dumping if the Panchayat has no alternate. The police also did not accept an FIR,” she added.

Residents said that from August 2018, sewage tankers stopped dumping at Padur and at the same time, this activity started in Kazhipattur, with 10 to 20 tankers dumping sewage into the Buckingham Canal. “I saw ten tankers arrive and dump waste into the canal,” said I Priyadharshini, founder of WasteWin, a waste management NGO. Public Works Department officials were unavailable for comment.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
sewage Metro Water

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp