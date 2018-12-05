Home Cities Chennai

Chennai Mainline Electrical Multiple Unit rakes to have bio-toilets from March

According to official sources, the Avadi MEMU coach maintenance shed holds 11 MEMU rakes each, comprising of two motor coaches and six trailer coaches. 

Published: 05th December 2018 03:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2018 03:51 AM   |  A+A-

By B Anbuselvan
Express News Service

CHENNAI : From March onwards, rail travel from Chennai to Tirupati, Jolarpettai and Nellore by local trains, is set to get better with the Railways having begun fitting bio-toilets in Mainline Electrical Multiple Unit (MEMU) rakes recently. To begin with, six coaches of Chennai - Arakkonam MEMU local and one coach at the centre of seven MEMU rakes, has been fitted with the toilets two weeks ago. The MEMU rake of Chennai - Arakkonam local, is run as an Express train between Arakkonam and Jolarpettai. 

According to official sources, the Avadi MEMU coach maintenance shed holds 11 MEMU rakes each, comprising of two motor coaches and six trailer coaches. The official said,”Bids have been invited to install bio-toilets in 66 trailer coaches of MEMU rakes maintained at Avadi shed. Each trailer coach will be provided with two toilets. Works to clean the toilets also will be outsourced,” said a senior Railways official from the Mechanical wing. 

Though it has been a month since toilets have been installed in select rakes, many are yet to be thrown open for public and often remain closed owing to issues in water filling and lack of infrastructure facility in cleaning the toilets. “We have just begun to create dedicated water filling points for bio-toilets at Arakkonam, Katpadi, Vellore and Tirupati.  We expect the works to get completed by March next year,” added a Railways official. 

On right track 
    Avadi car shed holds 11 MEMU rakes
    Chennai - Arakkonam MEMU rake fitted with toilets recently
    A rake comprises 6 trailer coaches and two motor coaches
    Railway to install toilets in 66 coaches
    Each trailer coach to get two toilets
    Each MEMU rake runs three to five services a day, covering a distance of 350 to 400 km a day
    The trains run in Chennai - Arakkonam, Arakkonam - Jolarpettai Express, Vellore Cantonment - Beach, Beach - Tirumalpur, Katpadi - Salem, Chennai - Tirupati, Tirupati - Nellore and Nellore - Chennai
    Many newly fitted toilets yet to be thrown open to public due to issues in water filling and lack of infrastructure facility to clean the toilets

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp