MiniRoo’s pop-up for the little ones

Roshne Balasubramanian

CHENNAI : A year ago, when mompreneurs Aditi Prasad and Vishwa Dave were on a playdate with their kids, they struck up a conversation with each other about the gap between home-grown Indian products for mothers, their children, and their availability. “We were just exchanging our thoughts about Indian brands — in the education, maternity, new born, organic food, kids fashion space and how not many know about them or have the access to them. So, a casual conversation led us to step in, and curate a brand, MiniRoo that would bridge the gap through our pop-up ‘Whimsical Wonderland,” recalls Vishwa.

A year and a handful of pop-ups later, MiniRoo is all set for its celebratory anniversary edition pop-up on December 8, which will feature about 40 kids’ brands. “Vishwa and I have literally handpicked the brands and we feel that it would definitely cater to the demands of the parents and kids community have. From educational toys, organic food, pregnancy essentials to fashion, we will be bringing everything under a single roof,” shares Aditi.

This edition of MiniRoo’s Whimsical Wonderland will showcase specially curated Christmas collections from over 10 brands, Toycra, a leading toy brand in India, will bring award winning international brand toys like Magnatiles, Fat Brain Toys, Thinking Putty, Mindware, and Kid O for kids aged 0-12, shoes from Moshi Babies (the world’s first functional footwear brand for babies and toddlers), and brands like Asthetika Kids, Rang By Neha and Label Eva will showcase a collection of festive wear.

Little Kickers, the city’s first of its kind football based education programme for kids aged 2-7 years will be putting up an activity arena and DinoStaury, a series of children’s books designed to impart culture and value-based learning to the modern Indian family through its books will also be part of the event.

The mompreneur duo have also partnered with the Indian Association for the Blind. “For our anniversary edition, we wanted to give back and support something that we feel strongly for. That’s when I stumbled upon the Indian association for the Blind. The differently abled will be selling cookies and cakes made by them, and all proceeds from the sale go towards helping the IAB,” shares Vishwa.

Brands like Shumee, Cuddly Coo, Fluffles — The Felt Co, Asthetika Kids, Sweet Heavens!, Aarnaaz, Inkmeo, Champs Closet, Little Amore, Little Bontre, and Rang by Neha will also be showcasing for the first time. “We want to expand MiniRoo and take it to other cities,” says Aditi.