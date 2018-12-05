My dog has become lazy in winter

Srividhya S By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : If your dog is a cheerful, playful and active fellow and has suddenly retreated into a seemingly lazy state, then talk to your vet. Get a complete medical check-up done to rule out any underlying medical conditions that may be causing this lethargy in him. You as a pet parent are the only one who will know if he is unusually dull. When sick, dogs tend to become weak and lethargic and need immediate medical intervention. Meanwhile, also consider if there are any changes to his eating habits. If your dog is not getting sufficient nourishment, he may lack energy and be dull. In such cases, the vet would recommend supplements and dietary changes to give him the energy boost that he needs.

Having ruled out any medical issue, we can then try to look at the possible reasons for your dog’s behaviour. Dogs, like us humans, also have preferences around the weather. It is like a personality trait —some of them like the warm summers and others prefer the cool weather. Some of them actually cannot take the heat and get exhausted in summers. Such dogs tend to lay low and sleep more during summers.

And in some, it is the winter that is the lazy weather. In addition, if you as an owner are also not too active during cold days, your dog will also not have much enthusiasm to play. This is not a real concern as long as you make sure that you are not encouraging him to be a couch potato. Continue to take him for his regular walks and exercise.

His natural fur and coat will keep him warm. Play indoor games like fetch or seek that he usually enjoys. Teach him new tricks or come up with intuitive ways of challenging him mentally. Mental stimulation for dogs is as important as physical exercise and often tends to get overlooked. After all this, if he still chooses to laze around and is otherwise healthy and happy, cuddle up with him with nice hot beverage and a good book and enjoy the weather just as he does!