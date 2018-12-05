Home Cities Chennai

My dog has become lazy in winter

If your dog is a cheerful, playful and active fellow and has suddenly retreated into a seemingly lazy state, then talk to your vet.

Published: 05th December 2018 03:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2018 03:11 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Srividhya S
Express News Service

CHENNAI : If your dog is a cheerful, playful and active fellow and has suddenly retreated into a seemingly lazy state, then talk to your vet. Get a complete medical check-up done to rule out any underlying medical conditions that may be causing this lethargy in him. You as a pet parent are the only one who will know if he is unusually dull. When sick, dogs tend to become weak and lethargic and need immediate medical intervention. Meanwhile, also consider if there are any changes to his eating habits. If your dog is not getting sufficient nourishment, he may lack energy and be dull. In such cases, the vet would recommend supplements and dietary changes to give him the energy boost that he needs.

Having ruled out any medical issue, we can then try to look at the possible reasons for your dog’s behaviour. Dogs, like us humans, also have preferences around the weather. It is like a personality trait —some of them like the warm summers and others prefer the cool weather. Some of them actually cannot take the heat and get exhausted in summers. Such dogs tend to lay low and sleep more during summers.

And in some, it is the winter that is the lazy weather. In addition, if you as an owner are also not too active during cold days, your dog will also not have much enthusiasm to play. This is not a real concern as long as you make sure that you are not encouraging him to be a couch potato. Continue to take him for his regular walks and exercise.

His natural fur and coat will keep him warm. Play indoor games like fetch or seek that he usually enjoys. Teach him new tricks or come up with intuitive ways of challenging him mentally. Mental stimulation for dogs is as important as physical exercise and often tends to get overlooked. After all this, if he still chooses to laze around and is otherwise healthy and happy, cuddle up with him with nice hot beverage and a good book and enjoy the weather just as he does!

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp