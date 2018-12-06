Championing the rise of women

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The Global Adjustments Foundation (GAF) conducted their Championwoman programme, a series of free workshops for work-life balance, for 1000 women working at the Tamil Nadu Secretariat from November 1. The eight-week workshop, hosted by the Tamil Nadu government in collaboration with the Anna Institute of Management, invited GAF to empower women in the government workforce.

GAF is a non-profit organisation that conducts free life leadership workshops for girls and women at schools, colleges and at the workplace. The Championwoman programme has impacted 75,000 women and girls in a span of three years, including 1,700 police women in Tamil Nadu, 2,000 nurses and now, 1,000 women at the TN Secretariat.

The organisation strives to impart self-esteem and goal-setting abilities in schoolgirls, the freedom to design their future according to their potential to young women in colleges, and the art of achieving work-life balance to women in the workforce. They have worked with homepreneurs, entrepreneurs, teachers, police personnel, soldiers, nurses and corporate staff. The programme raises women’s physical and emotional wellness levels, and maximises their leadership skills via robust interpersonal communication. Their focus is on building the inner strength of women with the emphasis on mindful living as contributors to society and the economy.

Dr Ranjini Manian, founder and chairperson of GAF, said, “Instead of whining and complaining about things around us, we believe in taking a proactive and positive approach. Our curriculum transforms women’s lives and reaches their families and friends, creating a ripple effect. We thank the TN police and TN government for the opportunity.”

The closing session of the programme will be held at Anna Institute of Management Mahizhampoo, Kumarasamy Raja Salai, Anna Salai, Raja Annamalai Puram from 3.30 pm to 4.30 pm on December 6.

For more details, call 98405 20394 or email usha@globaladjustments.com.