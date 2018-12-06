Home Cities Chennai

Dance academy scores a goal at Hockey World Cup opening ceremony

She choreographed the Kuchipudi piece for the performance and spoke of the challenges she faced while doing the same.

Published: 06th December 2018 05:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2018 05:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The 30-year-old Saila Sudha Dance Academy was the only classical dance academy in Chennai that was chosen to perform at the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup opening ceremony in Bhubaneswar on November 27. The opening ceremony was a grand affair held at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar and seven students from the academy performed with dancers from across the country on the maestro’s anthem.

If you missed watching the performance live, the Academy is all set to launch a video of their performance online soon that will feature their choreography set to the tune of AR Rahman’s Hockey World Cup anthem, ‘Jai Hind India.’ “It was an awesome experience,” said Sailaja, who started the Academy and is one of the senior-most Kuchipudi artistes in the city with a career spanning over 40 years.

“What made it special was that we were the only academy from Chennai to be selected to perform at the opening ceremony. And it was a real treat to be there because the feeling of unity and togetherness comes out only through art, culture and sport.”

She choreographed the Kuchipudi piece for the performance and spoke of the challenges she faced while doing the same.

“It was challenging to sync movements to other styles and to make sure it suits the pace and tempo of the music,” Sailaja said. “This led to our understanding and appreciating other art forms and brought out the unity of the country.” For students who got the chance to perform at the ceremony, it was a night to remember and one that they look forward to documenting through the video which will be released on Friday.

“It was such an amazing experience to be surrounded by so many gurus,” said Rashmi Chowalloor, one of the dancers who performed at the ceremony who has been learning Kuchipudi for almost 22 years now. “It was seven days of constant practice — day in and day out. The most memorable experience was sharing the stage with Madhuri Dixit and dancing to the music composed and sung by AR Rahman.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp