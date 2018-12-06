Diversity and inclusion, buzzwords of the year

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The 99 Day Diversity Challenge’ is India’s first ever book on diversity and inclusion. The book provides a complete, starter-to-dessert detailing of diversity and inclusion and offers a precise explanation on both concepts. Authored by Dr Saundarya Rajesh, a book-reading session will be held to educate the audience about diverse industries and inclusive spaces.

The one-hour session will have panelists from various industries speaking about ways to overcome biases in order to create an inclusive workplace. Eminent speakers like Janaki Sabesh, Lakshmipriya Chandramouli, Kalaiarasu and Singai Ramachandran will discuss maintaining inclusion in different ecosystems.

Published by SAGE Publications, the book is priced at `495 and is available for pre-order across digital platforms like Flipkart, Amazon, Infibeam and in the bookstores too.(The book-reading session will be held at Odyssey, Adyar on December 7 from 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm)