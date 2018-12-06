Home Cities Chennai

IIT-M research scholars demand higher stipend

Research scholars and Ph.D students of IIT Madras have written to the Central government seeking hike in stipend. 

Published: 06th December 2018 05:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2018 05:54 AM   |  A+A-

IIT Madras (File Photo)

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Research scholars and PhD students of IIT Madras have written to the Central government seeking hike in stipend. A total of 1,800 research students have signed a written petition addressed to the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), University Grants Commission (UGC), Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and Ministry of Science and Technology and Earth Sciences. 

In the petition, a copy of which was shared with the Express, research scholars have asked for nearly doubling the stipend for Junior Research Fellow (JRF) and Senior Research Fellow (SRF). Currently a JRF receives Rs 25,000 per month and a SRF is paid Rs 28,000. “This should be enhanced to Rs 45,000 and Rs 55,000, respectively.”

“The economic development of a country has a strong correlation with the research and developmental efforts, which in turn, require more manpower. To increase manpower in research, the stipends given to students should be attractive. IIT Madras is ranked first in the NIRF ranking, but the salary of researchers has not been considered for regular revision as is the case in other top-ranked universities,” the petition reads.

A senior research fellow of IIT Madras told the Express that current emoluments under MHRD, DST, DBT, CSIR and UGC and other government scholarships for PhD programme, were revised in 2014 after a request from students. For M.Tech/MS research scholars, the stipend paid is a paltry Rs 12,400. 

“Due to inflation, the expenditure such as tuition fee, hostel and amenities charges, mess charges and logistics expenses borne by students, are increasing year by year. Research scholars have opted for research at the cost of their work life and family life to contribute to the research ecosystem of the country. But, it is unfortunate that the revision of PhD research scholarship is rarely taken as a serious matter. 

Under Prime Minister Research Fellowship (PMRF), research is paid Rs 70,000. However, the beneficiaries under the scheme are few. The difference in the stipend under different schemes from the same PhD programme shows huge inequality,” students allege. As per UNESCO Institute of Statistics, India has 216.2 researchers per million inhabitants as in 2015, raised from 152.5 in 1996. On the contrary, China’s number has increased from 438.4 in 1996 to 1,200 in 2015. 

The students also demanded that PhD personnel be included in the list of categories considered under the pay commission revision which ensures dearness allowance and annual salary revision hike. “A scholarship revision scheme which includes costs of living and inflation rates is required,” they demanded.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IIT Madras Research stipend

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp