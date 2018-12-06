Home Cities Chennai

Model study of animal ‘GPS’ cells developed in IIT Madras

Published: 06th December 2018 05:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2018 05:55 AM   |  A+A-

IIT Madras

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a bid to understand the working principles of nerve cells that form the ‘GPS’ of the brain, a team of researchers from the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M), have developed a modelling study, according to a statement issued by the Institute on Wednesday.

The team’s recent study has been published in the renowned journal ‘Nature Communications’, the statement said. Karthik Soman, research student at the Computational Neuro Science (CNS) Laboratory at IIT-M and first author of the recently published paper, said, “Our modelling studies help in understanding the neural principles governing the formation of spatial maps formed by brains.”

Professor V Srinivasa Chakravarthy, who heads the CNS Laboratory, used an interdisciplinary approach linking neuroscience, computer programming, physics and maths to develop theoretical models that explain the positions and functions of spatial cells in the rat brain.

