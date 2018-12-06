Home Cities Chennai

New low pressure system forming

The two systems are unlikely to bring any heavy rain to Chennai.

Published: 06th December 2018 05:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2018 05:57 AM   |  A+A-

Marina beach wears a deserted look on Wednesday due to rain. (Photo | Express/Martin Louis)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Meteorological department on Wednesday said a new low pressure area is likely to form over southwest Bay of Bengal by December 9, which would bring more rain to southern districts.“A cyclonic circulation lies over Equatorial Indian Ocean and adjoining Southwest Bay of Bengal. Under its influence, a low pressure area is likely to form by Thursday. This would be followed by another low pressure area southeast Bay of Bengal by December 9,” officials said.   

The two systems are unlikely to bring any heavy rain to Chennai. “We can expect only moderate showers. The sky condition is likely to be generally cloudy. Light rain is likely to occur in some areas. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 31 and 24 deg Celsius,” said S Balachandran, Deputy director-general of meteorology.

Rainfall in the last 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Wednesday shows that Cholavaram in Tiruvallur received highest rainfall of eight cm followed by Thamaraipakkam five cm.

