Home Cities Chennai

Cheaper weekday travel as State Express Transport Corporation slashes ticket fares

According to V Baskaran, Managing Director of SETC, the ticket fares of AC sleeper bus have been reduced from Rs 2 to Rs 1.8  per km, during lean days of a week.

Published: 07th December 2018 03:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2018 06:23 AM   |  A+A-

SETC buses at Koyambedu bus stand in the city | Express

By B Anbuselvan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Five months after the launch of its new sleeper buses, the State Express Transport Corporation (SETC) slashed the ticket fares of air-conditioned sleeper buses, non AC sleeper buses and Ultra classic (toilet) buses, by 10 percent .The revised fare which came into effect on Thursday, will be applicable for four days a week between Monday and Thursday. On an average , ticket fares come down by Rs 70 to Rs 140 per ticket across all the services.

According to V Baskaran, Managing Director of SETC, the ticket fares of AC sleeper bus have been reduced from Rs 2 to Rs 1.8  per km, during lean days of a week. “The commuters will be offered a fare discount between Monday and Thursday across the year except on festival days. The old fare will continue to be collected between Friday and Sunday,” added the official. 

The fares of non AC sleeper bus are reduced from Rs 1.55 to Rs 1.45, while the Ultra classic (toilet) buses fare are reduced from Rs 1.15 to Rs 1.05 per km, for week days. The SETC operates 34 AC sleeper buses, two non AC sleeper buses, 10 ultra classic (toilet) buses and six AC sleeper cum seater buses, connecting various parts of Tamil Nadu and neighbouring states. “In AC sleeper cum seater buses, fare cut will be applicable only for sleeper berths,” he added. 

The move was a result of poor patronage for the new buses launched in July. Except during festival seasons, the long-distance buses have limited occupancy primarily due to higher ticket fares compared to private omni buses. It's learnt that SETC has had to cancel many AC bus services from Koyambedu bus stand frequently. 

The AC sleeper buses connect Chennai with Madurai, Tirunelveli, Sivakasi, Bodi, Gobichettipalayam, Keezhkarai, Bengaluru, Salem, Ernakulam and Thoothukudi. In addition, Velankanni-Bengaluru and Nagercoil-Bengaluru, also have premium services. K Rajasekaran, a regular commuter from Bengaluru, has welcomed the move. “The third AC sleeper train fare from Chennai to Bengaluru is Rs620 and the omni buses charge Rs650 to Rs700,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
SETC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp