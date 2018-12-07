Home Cities Chennai

Chennai police misses CCTV deadlines as government fails to cooperate with diktat

Sources told Express that despite several pleas by the Chennai Police Commissioner, some of the government buildings have been non-compliant in installing CCTV cameras.

Published: 07th December 2018 04:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2018 04:01 AM   |  A+A-

cctv

Image of a CCTV camera used for representational purpose.

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Twenty-nine government and public buildings in Greater Chennai limits, are yet to install CCTV cameras where public movement is high, despite the direction of the Chennai Police Commissioner, according to official sources. It is learnt that 23 of these buildings lie in Madhavaram and six in Anna Nagar limits.

Sources told Express that despite several pleas by the Chennai Police Commissioner, some of the government buildings have been non-compliant in installing CCTV cameras. With nearly 50,000 CCTV cameras functioning in the city, the police is planning to increase the number to one lakh.When Express contacted a top police official, he said the police cannot force government buildings to comply to installing CCTV cameras. The issue has been taken up with the Chief Secretary, he said.

Interestingly, the Chief Secretary in a recent meeting, had directed the secretaries of the departments, to take steps to make all the government buildings CCTV compliant. The government has sought an action taken report from the departments that have not complied. The buildings which are not CCTV compliant include Government Corporation Primary School in Madhavaram, Government Elementary School Arumbakkam, Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board office in Arumbakkam, Sales Tax office in Poonamallee High Road in Maduravoyal, Jay Gopal Garodia Government Higher Secondary School in Madhavaram, CMDA office in Madhavaram, the new bus stand and Leather Estate in Madhavaram.

In areas other than Greater Chennai Police limits, district collectors have been asked to identify and arrange for installation of CCTV in all government and public buildings. The police had initially set September as the deadline to make the entire city equipped with CCTV cameras. However, with the government departments not complying, the police is finding it difficult to meet the deadline, sources said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CCTV

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp