Home Cities Chennai

Dancing away with the Natya Ratna award

In the words of bestselling author Paulo Coelho, ‘And, when you want something, all the universe conspires in helping you to achieve it.’

Published: 07th December 2018 09:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2018 05:12 AM   |  A+A-

By  KV Navya
Express News Service

CHENNAI : In the words of bestselling author Paulo Coelho, ‘And, when you want something, all the universe conspires in helping you to achieve it.’ Classical dancer Jagyaseni Chatterjee’s life testifies this. Jagyaseni was awarded the Natya Ratna by Trinity Arts at Rasika Ranjani Sabha on Friday. Her story to glory is dotted with grit and determination.“I was five years old and at the dinner table, my brother asked what I wanted to become and my immediate reply was, ‘dancer’.

She has three performances lined
up for Margazhi shows this year
 P Jawahar

My mom signed me up for different art classes including music, dance and art. I was so drawn to dance because it merges all kinds of art onto one platform — be it theatre, architecture, or history. Today, I am here receiving my first award in the city,” says Jagyaseni, who set the record for the first solo crowdfunded Bharatanatyam recital in Tamil Nadu in 2017.

“When I got an opportunity to perform, I did not have enough funds, so I opted for crowdfunding. It was a great experience communicating with different people to draw money. Within three weeks, we raised `60,000 online and `20,000 offline,” she gleamed.

Despite being the daughter of prominent Indian actress, Soma Dey, who is known for her successful performances in Bengali cinema, Jagyaseni refused to use her mother’s legacy to rise to popularity. In 2012, she used all her savings to book a flight ticket to Chennai and landed in the city with just `17 in her pocket.

“I told my mother that I have a friend who would take care of me, when in reality there was nobody and I did not know a word of Tamil. I lived in a ladies hostel at Besant Nagar and had three bananas, a day. By then, I had completed MA in Human Rights at Calcutta, so I started working at a firm as a communication manager,” she recalls.

The turning point in Jagyaseni’s life arrived when she accidentally met Dr Lakshmi Ramaswamy, a renowned Bharatanatyam dancer and a guest faculty for MA Bharatanatyam course in the Music Department at Madras University. “She has been training me, and I live with her now. So, I practice dance every minute of the day. We either discuss about it, do a rehearsal or I observe her teaching somebody. Observation, according to me is one of the most important aspects of learning dance. You get a different perspective altogether,” shares Jagyaseni.

Never fazed by challenges, Jagyaseni is a font of willpower. From a time in 2012, when she did not have money to buy a ticket for Margazhi shows, she has three performances lined up this year at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan for Karthik Fine Arts, RR Sabha for Trinity Fine Arts and at Brahma Gana Sabha.

Came to Chennai with just `17
Despite being the daughter of Indian actress, Soma Dey, who is known for her successful performances in Bengali cinema, Jagyaseni refused to use her mother’s legacy to rise to popularity. In 2012, she used all her savings to book a flight ticket to Chennai and landed in the city with just `17 in her pocket. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lighter school bags, fewer subjects! Here's what parents in Chennai feel about it
Go back in time: What would you tell your 20-year-old self?
Gallery
Amid reports of missing names and EVM failures polling ended on 119 seat Telangana assembly. (Vinay Madapu/EPS)
Telangana Elections: Battling missing names and EVM failures, 67 per cent people turn up to vote
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp