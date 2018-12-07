Home Cities Chennai

‘Everything you wanted to know about lights, shadows’

The illustrious photographer, in the last 18 years has worked with various advertising agencies and publishing houses across India.

Published: 07th December 2018 09:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2018 05:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Roshne Balasubramanian
Express News Service

CHENNAI : Chennai Photo Biennale in association with popular fashion photographer G Venket Ram and The Goethe-Institut Chennai will be curating a one-day seminar on lighting techniques ‘Philosophy of light’, today. 
“Venket Ram has a huge fan following not only in Chennai but across the country as well. He has worked with almost all the celebrities and movie stars in the city. We thought it would be fitting to ideate a lecture demonstration by the guru himself, on lighting techniques,” said Ami Gupta, programming manager, CPB Foundation.

The illustrious photographer, in the last 18 years has worked with various advertising agencies and publishing houses across India. From shooting promos for over a hundred movies, brand campaigns to calendars, he has done it all. “Venket will be sharing his life experience and views on lighting techniques and will be inspiring and enabling young photographers. This is one of the main reasons why we are curating this as a seminar instead of a workshop. More enthusiasts and students will be able to make the most of it,” she explained. 

CPB foundation has received about 75 registrations for the event so far. “We have also given scholarships to about five students who were interested in the event. The entire registration fee of `5,000 for the seminar has been taken care of for them. The selection was based on images sent to us by the participants,” she shared. 

The lecture-demonstration, will be a platform for the participants to learn how light is crucial to image-making. “Venket will also be walking the participants through a series of videos to explain the process in detail,” she said.

The seminar will also introduce the participants to topics like — How great painters perceived light and how we can learn from them,  various sources of light — natural and artificial, mixing various sources of light and using light effectively on different kinds of subjects.

 The seminar will take place today between 10 am and 5 pm at Goethe-Institut Chennai. To register, visit: www.chennaiphotobiennale.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lighter school bags, fewer subjects! Here's what parents in Chennai feel about it
Go back in time: What would you tell your 20-year-old self?
Gallery
Amid reports of missing names and EVM failures polling ended on 119 seat Telangana assembly. (Vinay Madapu/EPS)
Telangana Elections: Battling missing names and EVM failures, 67 per cent people turn up to vote
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp