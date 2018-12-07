‘Everything you wanted to know about lights, shadows’

Roshne Balasubramanian By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : Chennai Photo Biennale in association with popular fashion photographer G Venket Ram and The Goethe-Institut Chennai will be curating a one-day seminar on lighting techniques ‘Philosophy of light’, today.

“Venket Ram has a huge fan following not only in Chennai but across the country as well. He has worked with almost all the celebrities and movie stars in the city. We thought it would be fitting to ideate a lecture demonstration by the guru himself, on lighting techniques,” said Ami Gupta, programming manager, CPB Foundation.

The illustrious photographer, in the last 18 years has worked with various advertising agencies and publishing houses across India. From shooting promos for over a hundred movies, brand campaigns to calendars, he has done it all. “Venket will be sharing his life experience and views on lighting techniques and will be inspiring and enabling young photographers. This is one of the main reasons why we are curating this as a seminar instead of a workshop. More enthusiasts and students will be able to make the most of it,” she explained.

CPB foundation has received about 75 registrations for the event so far. “We have also given scholarships to about five students who were interested in the event. The entire registration fee of `5,000 for the seminar has been taken care of for them. The selection was based on images sent to us by the participants,” she shared.

The lecture-demonstration, will be a platform for the participants to learn how light is crucial to image-making. “Venket will also be walking the participants through a series of videos to explain the process in detail,” she said.

The seminar will also introduce the participants to topics like — How great painters perceived light and how we can learn from them, various sources of light — natural and artificial, mixing various sources of light and using light effectively on different kinds of subjects.

The seminar will take place today between 10 am and 5 pm at Goethe-Institut Chennai. To register, visit: www.chennaiphotobiennale.com