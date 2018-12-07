Won’t interfere with Stella Maris administration: Madras University

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The University of Madras told the Madras HC that it will not interfere with the administration of the Stella Maris College by a new incumbent principal. An undertaking to this effect was given by counsel for the University when a petition from Susan Matheikal (73), secretary of Stella Maris College (Autonomous), came up before Justice S Vimala, on Thursday.

In terms of the earlier order passed by High Court on September 17 last, the University will not interfere with administration of the college by the new principal, the counsel said.Recording the submission, the judge posed the matter after four weeks for filing counters by the authorities concerned.

Earlier, the petitioner’s senior counsel Isaac Mohanlal told the judge that Dr Rosy Joseph, who has the requisite qualification for appointment to the post of principal with 19 years experience in teaching, was given the post. She is one of the senior most faculty members serving as Associate Professor in Department of Mathematics.While so, the college sent proposals in June, seeking qualification approval for Rosy Joseph from the University of Madras.

The university, however, by an order, informed the college that its Syndicate in a meeting, decided not to grant approval for Rosy Joseph and told the college to follow UGC Regulations, 2010. Hence, the present plea.Mohanlal said that the SC had declared the right conferred on Minority Institution under Article 30 (1) of Constitution, is intended to be real and effective and a promise of reality and not a mere pious and abstract sentiment or a teasing illusion.