Designed to dream

CHENNAI : Coimbatore-based designer and stylist Shamyuktha Prem was crowned the ‘Mrs India Universe Globe 2018’ in the recently concluded seven-day long beauty pageant Mrs India Universe at Pune in Maharashtra. “I have always been fascinated by the style, grace and poise of models. I would always imagine myself on the ramp,” shares the designer, a graduate from London school of fashion. Shamyuktha was the only participant representing Tamil Nadu this year.

Soon after Shamyuktha finished her masters in London, she worked as a designer for brands like Ronnie Coleman clothing and as a stylist for Prada. “I got married, came back to India in 2015, and was a homemaker for two years. In 2017, I got back to being a designer...that’s when life took a turn,” she shares.

“I told my husband about my dream of taking part in a beauty pageant and he encouraged me. He said: “Being married shouldn’t stop you from pursuing your dreams.” I took the leap. But, there was a problem. I was overweight to be part of the pageant,” she says.Shamyuktha took it upon herself to get fit and healthy. “I worked out, ate healthy wholesome food every day and organically started losing weight. By August, I had shed 30 kilos and was confident enough to take part in the Mrs India Galaxy, and entered the top 6,” she says.

This, Shamyuktha says, pushed her to enroll in Mrs India Universe. “I entered the pageant with an open mind and gave my best shot. It was an enriching seven days...I had the chance to interact with participants from different walks of life. To have been chosen as the winner from a group of 52 contestants is definitely a proud moment. My husband was extremely happy,” she enthuses.

Shamyuktha dreams of starting her own design label one day and will also be representing the country in an international pageant. “I also run a small charity that works for the education of girl children. I want to make it bigger and empower more children,” she shares.