Free hair transplants for acid attack, burn victims at Chennai's Stanley Medical College Hospital

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Now acid attack and burn victims can get hair transplant done free of cost, thanks to Government Stanley Medical College Hospital, which began the procedure on Friday. S Ponnambala Namasivayam, hospital Dean, inaugurated a three-day live hair transplant workshop for burn, accident attack victims at the hospital.

“This workshop is the beginning of hair transplant procedures that the department is going to do. Through this workshop, we want to train doctors on hair transplant and also create awareness among people that such transplants are being done here free of cost,” said V Ramadevi, head of plastic surgery department of the hospital.

“The department has been performing deformities correction procedures like neck extension for years. Operation theatre and sophisticated equipment are ready. The hair transplant procedures at private hospitals would cost `one lakh to three lakh and not many could afford. The surgeries will be done here under Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme,” she said.

Speaking at the workshop, Pragya Prasun, founder of Atijeevan Foundation in Bengaluru, an organisation that rehabilitates acid attack survivors said,” There are many young, underprivileged acid attack victims whose face is disfigured in the attack. Some of them even don’t know if the hair transplant comes under cosmetic and plastic surgery. Eyebrows, eyelashes and hair line is important for burn and acid attack victims as it would make their appearance better,” she said.

The Atijeevan Foundation will refer such victims across India to Stanley Hospital for hair transplant. Ramadevi said that the procedure is not only for acid attack and burn victims. The department will do hair transplant also for cancer survivors.