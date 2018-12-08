Home Cities Chennai

Free hair transplants for acid attack, burn victims at Chennai's Stanley Medical College Hospital

Now acid attack and burn victims can get hair transplant done free of cost, thanks to  Government Stanley Medical College Hospital, which began the procedure on Friday.

Published: 08th December 2018 05:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2018 12:11 PM   |  A+A-

acidattack-Meerut

Image for representational for acid attack.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Now acid attack and burn victims can get hair transplant done free of cost, thanks to Government Stanley Medical College Hospital, which began the procedure on Friday. S Ponnambala Namasivayam, hospital Dean, inaugurated a three-day live hair transplant workshop for burn, accident attack victims at the hospital. 

“This workshop is the beginning of hair transplant procedures that the department is going to do. Through this workshop, we want to train doctors on hair transplant and also create awareness among people that such transplants are being done here free of cost,” said V Ramadevi, head of plastic surgery department of the hospital.

“The department has been performing deformities correction procedures like neck extension for years. Operation theatre and sophisticated equipment are ready. The hair transplant procedures at private hospitals would cost `one lakh to three lakh and not many could afford. The surgeries will be done here under Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme,” she said.

Speaking at the workshop, Pragya Prasun, founder of Atijeevan Foundation in Bengaluru, an organisation that rehabilitates acid attack survivors said,” There are many young, underprivileged acid attack victims whose face is disfigured in the attack. Some of them even don’t know if the hair transplant comes under cosmetic and plastic surgery. Eyebrows, eyelashes and hair line is important for burn and acid attack victims as it would make their appearance better,” she said.

The Atijeevan Foundation will refer such victims across India to Stanley Hospital for hair transplant. Ramadevi said that the procedure is not only for acid attack and burn victims. The department will do hair transplant also for cancer survivors. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lighter school bags, fewer subjects! Here's what parents in Chennai feel about it
Go back in time: What would you tell your 20-year-old self?
Gallery
Amid reports of missing names and EVM failures polling ended on 119 seat Telangana assembly. (Vinay Madapu/EPS)
Telangana Elections: Battling missing names and EVM failures, 67 per cent people turn up to vote
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp