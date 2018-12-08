Man hits wife on head with stone after quarrel, absconding

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 47-year-old woman sustained severe head injures after her husband allegedly hit her head with a stone over a fight at Ekkathuthangal on Friday night.

The accused Mohan, who worked in the house keeping department at a private company was married to Bhuveneshwari and the couple had two children who are studing in college.

"On Friday night, Mohan had come home drunk. The couple soon had a quarrel when Bhuveneshwari asked her husband money to pay their sons' college fees. In a fit of rage, Mohan smashed his wife head with a stone after she went to sleep," said a police officer.

The accused fled the scene soon after and the sons, who saw their injured mother, rushed her to a private hospital in K K Nagar. She was later referred to a government hospital where she is undergoing treatment. A case has been registered with the Guindy police station.

Further investigation is on.