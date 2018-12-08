Maoist surrenders in Poonamallee

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : A 43-year-old woman Maoist surrendered before the special court in Poonamallee on Friday, a year after she went absconding.Padma alias Sathyamary, a native of Hyderabad, is a member of the MPI-Maoist ‘fact finding team’ and is the wife of CPI (Maoist) wing state secretary, J Vivek aka Kumar. On May 2012, Vivek was nabbed from his hideout and Padma managed to escape from the police then.

Previously, Padma was arrested by the Madhikonpalayam police in 2002 for providing weapon training for a group of Maoists at Uthangarai in Krishnagiri district. She was booked under various sections of IPC and POTA.

After she was released, the Special Intelligence Branch (SIB) of the Andhra Pradesh police arrested Padma near Chennimalai in Erode district while she was travelling in a train from Kerala to Hyderabad on July 2017. She was released on bail a few months later and had been absconding since then.