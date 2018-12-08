Home Cities Chennai

Six chopper pilots of Indian Navy honoured in Chennai

The Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command Rolling Trophy for the trainee pilot standing first in order of merit in Flying, was awarded to Lieutenant Devanshu Tyagi.

Published: 08th December 2018 05:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2018 05:17 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only (A warship belonging to the Eastern Fleet of the Indian Navy.| File / EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Six officers of the Indian Navy were awarded the prestigious ‘Wings of Gold’ by Vice Admiral Ravneet Singh AVSM, NM, Director General-Project Seabird, after graduating from the 91st Helicopter Conversion Course (HCC) at Naval Air Station-INS Rajali, Arakkonam, on Friday.

The six officers, who underwent rigorous flying and ground training for 21 weeks at the Helicopter Training School (HTS), INAS 561, were honoured in the presence of Commodore TV Sunil, Commanding Officer of INS Rajali. 

The Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command Rolling Trophy for the trainee pilot standing first in order of merit in Flying, was awarded to Lieutenant Devanshu Tyagi. The Sub Lieutenant Kunte Memorial Book Prize for standing first in order of merit in ground subjects, was awarded to Lieutenant Yogi Malhotra.

The Governor of Kerala Rolling Trophy for standing first in overall order of merit, was awarded to Lieutenant Yogi Malhotra.The newly qualified pilots will be appointed to various front-line operational units of the Indian Navy.

On the front lines 
The newly qualified pilots will take on various missions such as Search and Rescue (SAR), reconnaissance, surveillance and anti-piracy patrols

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lighter school bags, fewer subjects! Here's what parents in Chennai feel about it
Go back in time: What would you tell your 20-year-old self?
Gallery
Amid reports of missing names and EVM failures polling ended on 119 seat Telangana assembly. (Vinay Madapu/EPS)
Telangana Elections: Battling missing names and EVM failures, 67 per cent people turn up to vote
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp