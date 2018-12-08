Six chopper pilots of Indian Navy honoured in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Six officers of the Indian Navy were awarded the prestigious ‘Wings of Gold’ by Vice Admiral Ravneet Singh AVSM, NM, Director General-Project Seabird, after graduating from the 91st Helicopter Conversion Course (HCC) at Naval Air Station-INS Rajali, Arakkonam, on Friday.

The six officers, who underwent rigorous flying and ground training for 21 weeks at the Helicopter Training School (HTS), INAS 561, were honoured in the presence of Commodore TV Sunil, Commanding Officer of INS Rajali.

The Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command Rolling Trophy for the trainee pilot standing first in order of merit in Flying, was awarded to Lieutenant Devanshu Tyagi. The Sub Lieutenant Kunte Memorial Book Prize for standing first in order of merit in ground subjects, was awarded to Lieutenant Yogi Malhotra.

The Governor of Kerala Rolling Trophy for standing first in overall order of merit, was awarded to Lieutenant Yogi Malhotra.The newly qualified pilots will be appointed to various front-line operational units of the Indian Navy.

On the front lines

The newly qualified pilots will take on various missions such as Search and Rescue (SAR), reconnaissance, surveillance and anti-piracy patrols