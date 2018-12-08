Home Cities Chennai

Wear a helmet, save your life

According to data from the city traffic police, 1,258 fatal accidents were reported in the city till December 6, 2018.

Published: 08th December 2018 05:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2018 05:03 AM   |  A+A-

L-R: A motorist; Siddharth Sonthalia, GM, Express Publications; R Venkatasubramanian, GM, ENPL; A Arun, Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic); Deepa Ganiger, DCP- Traffic (West)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : In a bid to increase awareness about wearing helmets to curb the rising number of motorbike accidents, The New Indian Express distributed 250 helmets to motorists in the city on Friday. A Arun, Additional Commissioner of Police, Traffic inaugurated the helmet awareness campaign at Koyambedu. The police personnel intercepted people riding bikes without wearing a helmet and issued a challan to the violators. Siddharth Sonthalia, GM, Express Publications, distributed helmets along with a pamphlet mentioning the safety reasons.

According to data from the city traffic police, 1,258 fatal accidents were reported in the city till December 6, 2018. The police pointed out that 726 were motorists.A senior police officer said that most of the two-wheeler riders do not wear helmets despite being fined. “Out of the 726 two-wheeler fatal accidents reported this year, 583 were riders, and only 20 of them were wearing helmets,” he shared. 

Photos: Nakshatra Krishnamoorthy

The helmets were distributed at ten different locations across the city and police officers sent an awareness message before they distributed the helmets. For instance, VK Surendranath, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Anna Nagar Traffic told the violators about recent accidents and said, “It will all be over even before you start regretting.”Inspector of Police R Edison attached to the Traffic enforcement, said,“Safety is not just a concern for the riders but also for the pillion riders.”

250 helmets distributed
A Arun, Additional Commissioner of Police, Traffic, inaugurated the helmet awareness campaign at Koyambedu. Helmets were distributed at ten different locations across the city and police officers sent an awareness message before they distributed the helmets.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lighter school bags, fewer subjects! Here's what parents in Chennai feel about it
Go back in time: What would you tell your 20-year-old self?
Gallery
Amid reports of missing names and EVM failures polling ended on 119 seat Telangana assembly. (Vinay Madapu/EPS)
Telangana Elections: Battling missing names and EVM failures, 67 per cent people turn up to vote
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp