Wear a helmet, save your life

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : In a bid to increase awareness about wearing helmets to curb the rising number of motorbike accidents, The New Indian Express distributed 250 helmets to motorists in the city on Friday. A Arun, Additional Commissioner of Police, Traffic inaugurated the helmet awareness campaign at Koyambedu. The police personnel intercepted people riding bikes without wearing a helmet and issued a challan to the violators. Siddharth Sonthalia, GM, Express Publications, distributed helmets along with a pamphlet mentioning the safety reasons.

According to data from the city traffic police, 1,258 fatal accidents were reported in the city till December 6, 2018. The police pointed out that 726 were motorists.A senior police officer said that most of the two-wheeler riders do not wear helmets despite being fined. “Out of the 726 two-wheeler fatal accidents reported this year, 583 were riders, and only 20 of them were wearing helmets,” he shared.

Photos: Nakshatra Krishnamoorthy

The helmets were distributed at ten different locations across the city and police officers sent an awareness message before they distributed the helmets. For instance, VK Surendranath, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Anna Nagar Traffic told the violators about recent accidents and said, “It will all be over even before you start regretting.”Inspector of Police R Edison attached to the Traffic enforcement, said,“Safety is not just a concern for the riders but also for the pillion riders.”

250 helmets distributed

A Arun, Additional Commissioner of Police, Traffic, inaugurated the helmet awareness campaign at Koyambedu. Helmets were distributed at ten different locations across the city and police officers sent an awareness message before they distributed the helmets.