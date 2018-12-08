Home Cities Chennai

‘Your competition is with your own self’

Skin changes are natural during the teenage years and the process is nothing to feel shy or demotivated about.

Published: 08th December 2018 05:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2018 05:04 AM   |  A+A-

Dipika Pallikal Karthik shared her teenage experiences with schoolgirls

By Vaishali Vijaykumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI : It’s Thursday afternoon and the auditorium of Lady Sivaswami Higher Girls Secondary School is bustling with enthusiastic adolescent girls from the same school dressed in blue and white uniform. They are assembled to attend a campaign — My First Pimple — presented by Himalaya Purifying Neem Face Wash for the third year. The event raised awareness about issues related to pimples including lack of confidence and self-esteem among young girls with regard to physical appearance. The guest speaker for the event was Arjuna and Padma Shri award winner and India’s top-ranked squash player, Dipika Pallikal Karthik.

Excerpts from the interview:

Tell us about your association with the ‘My First Pimple’ initiative?
Skin changes are natural during the teenage years and the process is nothing to feel shy or demotivated about. This phase exposes us to an array of opportunities across various fields that frames out our personality. I urge you to make the most of these years, make friends, retain good memories and most importantly, instil discipline and emerge as a winner. Your competition is with your own self. 

Did you have any insecurities as a teenager? How did you overcome them? 
As an athlete, I can relate more to skin problems. I was travelling to different countries with different weather conditions most of the year. I had to take extra care despite the busy schedules. 

What do you use for skin protection? 
During my shoots, I’d read up magazines and surf beauty tips on the Internet often. I use natural remedies with herbal products. I’ve been using Himalayan face pack and face wash for the past seven years. As much as I care about sports, I pay equal attention to how my skin looks.  
How did you balance your tournaments and personal care? 

Even when my skin breaks out I still have to go on and play the game. There was no question of being shut inside the room because of pimples. Squash gave me a positive outlook on and off the field.  

Your responsibility as an influencer?  
Whenever somebody inspiring came to school, I would go and sit on the front row to watch them talk. This is irrespective of which field they come from. Likewise, I’m here to share my experience and struggles as a young girl. Kids these days have umpteen options and it’s up to them to take up what I say. Considering many are going for unconventional jobs, girls these days are tougher and take up challenges. 

Tell us about the importance of fitness.
Fitness is important for the overall well being. I’ve been actively involved in workouts since age 12. I’ve never been a size zero but I’m happy with the inner self. You don’t have to run seven times a week or hit the gym. Explore the fun options that are available to stay fit, both mentally and physically.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lighter school bags, fewer subjects! Here's what parents in Chennai feel about it
Go back in time: What would you tell your 20-year-old self?
Gallery
Amid reports of missing names and EVM failures polling ended on 119 seat Telangana assembly. (Vinay Madapu/EPS)
Telangana Elections: Battling missing names and EVM failures, 67 per cent people turn up to vote
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp