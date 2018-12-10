Home Cities Chennai

A ‘Sherlocked’ Saturday afternoon

The performance of Madame Rose, played by Poorvi Koutish, was flawless. It was one of the highlights of the show.

Published: 10th December 2018 01:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2018 09:02 AM   |  A+A-

The Little Theatre’s annual Christmas Pantomime, ‘Sherlocked — A game of Pantos’ was held at the Museum Theatre in Egmore

By Dia Rekhi
Express News Service

CHENNAI: What could have been a sleepy Saturday was made a fun, suspenseful and memorable afternoon for those who made their way to the Museum Theatre in Egmore to watch The Little Theatre’s annual Christmas Pantomime, ‘Sherlocked — A game of Pantos.’ 

The audience witnessed Sherlock solve a mystery along with characters like Dr Watson, Jacques Clousseau, the Powerpuff Girls, Thanos, Professor Moriarty and the crowd’s favourite, Dame Dainty Suzannah. With foot-tapping music and dialogues that packed a punch, the pantomime was a fun way to bring in some festive cheer to the city. 

Written and directed by Krishnakumar B, the pantomime traces the story of how London is hit by a wave of crime. The food supply has been poisoned and people are falling ill. Meanwhile, Detective Sherlock discovers a precious metal called Vibranium being smuggled into London. Detective Jacques Clouseau arrives in London undercover to protect the pink panther diamond worn by the nightingale of France, Miss Rose. She is kidnapped and so is the diamond. The audience goes on a rollercoaster ride to find out if this is a coincidence or if there is a larger conspiracy at play. Being the kind of medium that requires constant audience interaction and involvement, the pantomime is a very engaging experience for adults and children alike. 

The Museum Theatre came alive every time the chilling music played in the background to signify the entry of a villain and was accompanied by fervent cries of ‘Hiss... Boo’ from the audience. Even when the self-indulgent Dame sought validation from the audience about her beauty, she was given none. She would say, “I am beautiful, aren’t I?” only to have the audience shatter all her dreams with “Oh, no you’re not!” 
The performance of Madame Rose, played by Poorvi Koutish, was flawless. It was one of the highlights of the show. She enthralled the audience with her phenomenal stage presence and heavenly voice. 
This is the 24th edition of the pantomime. You can catch the show today and tomorrow  (7 pm) and 
on December 12 (6 pm) at the Museum Theatre, Egmore. Proceeds will go towards The Little Theatre’s new project at the Children’s Government Hospital, Egmore. Donor passes priced at `200 and `400, are available online on www.thelittletheatreindia.com. For more details, call 28211115.

Rollercoaster ride 

Written and directed by Krishnakumar B, the pantomime traces the story of how London is hit by a wave of crime. The food supply has been poisoned and people are falling ill. The audience goes on a rollercoaster ride to help the characters solve the case.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A group of 200 Jews from across the globe has come to Kochi. Find out why...
Supporters at the Dharam Sabha organised by the VHP on Sunday. (File Photo | PTI)
CALL FOR RAM MANDIR: VHP Activists gather at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi
Gallery
In a first, hundreds of people took to the streets in Bengaluru to take part in the Pride Parade. (Photo | Pushkar V)
Hundreds take part in Bengaluru's LGBTQ Pride parade 
The winner of the most coveted crown of the year is Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon. (Photo: AFP)
All hail the new Miss World and successor of Manushi Chhillar, Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp