Chennai cop who slapped elderly woman told to pay Rs 10,000 compensation

The inspector threatened and slapped her when the lady returned to the station after six months of her complaint.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A senior citizen woman who was allegedly slapped by a police inspector when she went to the police station to lodge a complaint has been ordered a compensation of Rs 10,000 by the Tamil Nadu State Human Rights Commission.

The complainant M Vasuki submitted that she had filed a complaint at the Kasimedu police station in March 2017. Since no action was taken even after six months of her complaint, she went to the station to meet the police inspector Chidambara Barathi. However, Barathi began to threaten her and slapped Vasuki, a senior citizen, leading her to collapse.

Chidambara Barathi, in his counter affidavit, denied the allegations. He stated that Vasuki had given many complaints against her neighbours and other residents even for civil disputes. He also stated that
Vasuki intimidated the police personnel in the station on the said day and threatened to lodge false complaints against them.

Perusing the available documents, commission member D Jayachandran concluded that Vasuki has proved that she was slapped and threatened as alleged and that her human rights, including her right to dignity, has been violated. The commission recommended the state government pay a compensation of Rs 10,000 to Vasuki and recover the amount from the inspector.

