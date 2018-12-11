Fishermen told not to venture into sea for next three days due to oncoming depression

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A low pressure has formed in the central parts of South Bay of Bengal, said Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), adding that squally weather is likely in southern Tamil Nadu.

Fishermen have been instructed not to venture into the sea for the next three days. While light to moderate rains are likely to occur in isolated parts of southern Tamil Nadu, dry weather may prevail over Chennai and other parts of northern Tamil Nadu.

“Squally weather with wind speed reaching 35-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph, is likely to prevail over Equatorial Indian Ocean and adjoining central parts of South Bay of Bengal,” said a statement from the IMD on Monday.

Meanwhile, the five-day forecast shows that Chennai would start receiving rainfall from Thursday, coupled with thunderstorm activity. Currently, the city is reeling under 52 per cent deficit rainfall.

For the next two days, the sky would be partly cloudy. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 31 and 24 degree Celsius, respectively.