Home Cities Chennai

Chennai Bypass to get new lights in accident-prone areas

The NHAI’s decision comes after 53 deaths from 195 accidents were recorded on the stretch between January 2016 and July 2017.

Published: 11th December 2018 01:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2018 01:47 AM   |  A+A-

Despite installing lights on 15 accident-prone areas on the Chennai Bypass, commuters call for the entire stretch to be lit to combat rise of petty crimes

By Samuel Merigala
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The National Highways Authority of India will soon install lights in 15 accident-prone zones on the Chennai Bypass but regular commuters claim the entire stretch requires lighting to ward off anti-social elements who waylay two-wheelers during the wee hours.

The NHAI’s decision comes after 53 deaths from 195 accidents were recorded on the stretch between January 2016 and July 2017. But it is yet to take into consideration the prevalence of crime in the 32-kilometre stretch between Perungalathur and Madhavaram.

“My aunt and uncle were waylaid near Porur in 2014 after midnight and they weren’t able to identify the assailants because there were no lights on the stretch,” said K Abhishek Kumar, a resident of Santhoshapuram, claiming they were relieved of all the cash they were carrying.

Four years on, the situation hasn’t changed. “Two youth on a bike stopped me after I crossed the Ambattur Industrial Estate exit and asked me for money. I refused to give them and luckily they sped off,” said Roger Louis, a sound engineer, claiming the absence of lights, limited exits and U-turns provide easy escapes to the faceless assailants.  

While police patrols on the stretch claim that crime is on the decline, victims claim that most waylaying attempts go unreported. “We have one patrol jeep along the Perungalathur-Porur Stretch and one patrol jeep on the Porur-Madhavaram stretch,” said a police officer, conceding the absence of U-turns limits number of patrols they can take.

When contacted, the NHAI said that steps will be taken to light up the entire stretch in the coming year. “We have sent a proposal to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways to fix lights on the entire stretch. We have installed 25 lights near Irumbuliyur and Porur to test the capacities,” said a senior official in the NHAI.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
National Highways Authority of India Chennai bypass Road accidents

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A group of 200 Jews from across the globe has come to Kochi. Find out why...
Supporters at the Dharam Sabha organised by the VHP on Sunday. (File Photo | PTI)
CALL FOR RAM MANDIR: VHP Activists gather at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi
Gallery
In a first, hundreds of people took to the streets in Bengaluru to take part in the Pride Parade. (Photo | Pushkar V)
Hundreds take part in Bengaluru's LGBTQ Pride parade 
The winner of the most coveted crown of the year is Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon. (Photo: AFP)
All hail the new Miss World and successor of Manushi Chhillar, Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp