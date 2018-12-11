Home Cities Chennai

Madras Christian College students protest after Mahima's death, demand sports class be made optional

Mahima collapsed and died on Monday, at around 5 pm after doing the mandatory jogging required in the college’s ‘Sports For All’ initiative.

Published: 11th December 2018 04:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2018 04:28 PM   |  A+A-

Students protesting at the Madras Christian College (Photo | Edex)

By Parvathi Benu
Express News Service

A day after Mahima Jayaraj, a first-year BSc Chemistry student suddenly collapsed and died after a mandatory sports class, around 2000 students of the Madras Christian College are staging a protest in the college premises. The protesting students are seeking a probe into Mahima's death and are demanding that the college authorities make the 'Sports for All' sessions optional.

Even though the college authorities have declared a holiday and canceled all classes for the day after students started protesting, they haven't addressed the students' issues or made an attempt to meet the students. Mahima collapsed and died on Monday, at around 5 pm after doing the mandatory jogging required in the college’s ‘Sports For All’ initiative. The first year students have to spend at least 120 hours on the field to receive two credits needed for completing their degree. Even though she was rushed to the Christudas Orthopaedic Speciality Hospital in Tambaram, she was declared dead on arrival. 

READ | Madras Christian College girl collapses during mandatory sports class, dies later

"All the student bodies gathered around the college's boxing ring, which is right in front of the Principal's quarters at 9 in the morning," says Chandru D, the SFI Chennai District Secretary. An hour after the protest, the Principal issued a notice stating that classes will not be held after 10.20 am in the morning. "If the college grieves Mahima's death, they should have issued this notice yesterday or earlier this morning. Not after the protest," Chandru says. 

A few students had previously alleged that the college authorities didn't let Mahima abstain from the sports class, even after she complained of uneasiness. "The students now want the sports subject to be made optional like it was a few years ago. It is a two-credit course and many students are yet to clear their semester because of this," Chandru says.

Mahima's parents haven't filed a complaint and haven't requested a postmortem.

(This article is from www.edexlive.com)

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Madras Christian College

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: Does a resurgent Congress spell trouble for the BJP in 2019?
OH MY GIZMO | Fun and exciting features of Google Pixel 3
Gallery
No. Yuvraj Singh was neither the first nor the last to blast a six of all deliveries of an over when he demolished Stuart Broad and England in the ICC World T20 2007 in South Africa. But that classic T20 innings will always remain one among the eternal favorites of a typical Indian fan. Here are a few rare snaps of the firebrand left-hander. (Photo | PTI)
Yuvraj Singh @ 37: Here are ten rare photographs of the all-rounder you may not have seen
Rajinikanth was born to Jijabai and Ramoji Rao Gaikwad, a Maharashtrian couple living in Bangalore, and was named Shivaji Rao Gaikwad. (Photo | Express Photo Service)
Rajinikanth turns 68: Nine rare photos of 'Thalaivar' you must see
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp