Man kills infant son, self over fear of meeting expenses

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 24-year-old man allegedly poisoned his son and killed himself at their house in Kanathur on Sunday night, allegedly due to financial constraints.Police said, Suresh was married to Jaya two years ago and the couple had a one-and-a-half-year-old son, Kishore.

Suresh worked as a security guard in a private hospital. “Recently, he was worried about the expenses at his house which he could not afford with his salary,” said a police source.On Sunday night, after Jaya slept, Suresh woke his son and fed him water laced with poison and allegedly killed himself. On information, Kanathur police came to the spot and recovered the bodies. They found a suicide note by Suresh, in which he mentioned having taken the extreme step fearing expenses. A case has been filed.Assistance for those with suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s helpline 044-24640050.