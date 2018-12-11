Police file case against Murugadoss

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chennai police has booked film director AR Murugadoss under three IPC sections, including charges of instigating violence against the State. Sources said the FIR was registered on Sunday based on a complaint lodged by one Devarajan on November 8. Devarajan had alleged that the movie Sarkar directed by Murugadoss, promotes enmity towards the government and instigates violence.

The director had subsequently moved the Madras High Court seeking protection from the case and the court had issued orders restraining the police from arresting Murugadoss. The Madras High Court in its interim order on November 29, allowed the police to inquire into the complaint against the film and its director and register a case if cognisable offence was made out.

Police sources said the FIR against Murugadoss was filed under IPC sections 153A, 505 (1) (b) (b) and 505 (1) (c). The members of the ruling AIADMK were up against the movie when it was released since it had a few scenes critical of the freebie schemes of the government.

Three IPC sections

