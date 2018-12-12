A new age in kodambakkam

Krithika Srinivasan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : If the trend of recently released Tamil flicks are anything to go by, people-centric stories command just as much attention from audiences as hero-centric ones. Sensing that the time for young filmmakers looking at out-of-the-box stories is now, two forums in the city are helping filmmakers find their way forward.

Textbook Techniques

The first initiative is a library dedicated to help assistant directors fine tune their techniques by the Koogai Thiraipada Iyakkam (Koogai film movement), set up by Kala director Pa.Ranjith and the entire Neelam Cultural Center team.

“A library is essential for a creator to understand the perspectives of society which will guide him/her to create art that reflects reality. Most of the needed books are unavailable in other libraries but Koogai,” says Anand Kumaresan, a writer and director, and organiser in Padapetti Thiraipada Iyakkam.Sheeba Rampal, an aspiring filmmaker who wishes to bring her late husband Rampal’s script to life, says “Literature is something women can never have an easy access to, and for a woman entering the film industry, there is absolutely no access to books they need. I have been visiting Koogai almost daily. The space is gender sensitive.”

Murugan Manthiram, one of the caretakers of the Koogai team is clear that it doesn’t guarantee any aspiring filmmakers chance to join a director. “As a library, the books shall mend their script better, which may gain them an opportunity to production. Koogai is created to make assistant directors and literature meet at a common point so that they make socially responsible movies.”

A box for the underrated

Padapetti (Reelbox) a forum organised by independent filmmakers, writers, media persons and activists, was created to challenge the commercial business of cinema and reach out to audience through films that were largely liked but were not easily accessible. The screens independent or critically acclaimed socio-political films at `100 per ticket along with a post-screening discussion with the director and crew.

“People are ready to watch better films but the movies do not find enough slots in theatres. We felt the need to bridge this gap during the release of Merku Thodarchi Malai, as the movie did not get enough shows and screens despite being well-received,” says Anand Kumaresan. Padapetti screened the film to full theatres for three consecutive screenings in October. The post-screening discussion was with the director Lenin Bharathi and the crew.

Padapetti sustains itself through ticket funds and donations from few filmmakers. It screens only Indian-language films, as they believe that much of the Indian talent on par with global standards go unnoticed. They hope to expand to other cities in Tamil Nadu.