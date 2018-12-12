Home Cities Chennai

Laser technology to improve women’s sexual health

Dr T Kamaraj said that state-of-the-art electro ejaculator equipment will also be introduced for men with semen production and ejaculation-related issues.

Published: 12th December 2018

Aakash Multi Speciality Hospital will open a new unit in Kotturpuram on December 14  Bobby Derin

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : To celebrate 25 years of contribution to the medical field, Aakash Multi Speciality Hospital will open a new unit in Kotturpuram on December 14, which will include new equipment to treat sex-related concerns in women and will host free medical camps for men and women on December 14, 15, and 16.

At the press conference held at Kamaraj Medical Hospital for Men’s Health, Dr KS Jeyarani Kamaraj said that the new equipment is a non-invasive way to treat sex-related and vaginal issues in women such as vaginal atrophy and valve angulation issues in the bladder using laser technology. “Many people opt for laparoscopy or other surgical treatment, all of which are invasive. This machine uses a CO2 laser and has little to no side effects. This is a healthy solution for women,” she said.

Dr T Kamaraj said that state-of-the-art electro ejaculator equipment will also be introduced for men with semen production and ejaculation-related issues. Cancer detection screenings will also be held at a 50 per cent discount with the master health check-up at the hospital.

“We can detect pre-cancerous lesions when they appear. Breast examination services and screen for cervical cancer will be provided at the facility in Kottupuram. The introduction of new equipment and facilities is an important milestone for helping women in maintaining their sexual health,” said Dr Niveditha Kamaraj.

Dr Jeyarani explained that many women at the age of 25 suffer from pain during intercourse, and by 35, they suffer from hormone-related issues. She explained that vaginal atrophy is a common issue in women, and can be combated with proper detection and treatment. “I want women to know that they can speak openly about sexual health. There are barriers and issues women face when speaking out even in developed countries, and here, very few come for treatment.

We request that women screen for issues during the early days of marriage so that there are no issues during conception,” she said.The three-day free medical camp will also offer a free bone mineral density scan to patients in order to bring awareness to the rise of orthopaedic condition in the country. The new centre is located opposite the Kotturpuram Railway Station.

