Minor girl abducted, raped by ‘friend’ from Andhra

CHENNAI : The city police arrested two youngsters for allegedly kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl. Police said, Mohan, 21, of Renigunta in Andhra, had befriended a 14-year-old girl from the city over the cell phone a few weeks ago.

“The duo started talking over the phone and got into a relationship. Recently, the girl’s parents found out about their relationship and warned the girl. On December 7, Mohan along with his friend Vijay, came to the city and took the victim back to Andhra Pradesh,” said a police source.

“Mohan made the victim stay in Vijay’s house and after the latter went for work, allegedly raped the victim. He dropped her at her house the same night,” the source said.Based on a complaint filed, the police arrested the duo.