Fake cop steals ornaments from woman's dead body in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a bizarre incident, an unidentified man impersonated as a policeman and stole ornaments from a body at Arumbakkam. Police said, Guna Bhai, 80, wife of a late policeman, was ill at GH.

“Ten days ago, the woman died and her daughter Latha Rugmani, was arranging for the funeral, when a man claiming to be a policeman, approached her at the hospital and offered help. He accompanied Latha and other relatives to their house in Arumbakkam along with the dead body. Upon reaching the house, he instructed them to remove the gold chain and earrings from Guna’s body and put them in a glass of milk. A few minutes later, when Latha went inside the house and returned, she found the glass of milk and the man missing,” said a police officer.