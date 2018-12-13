Man in Chennai police net for possession of illegal country-made gun

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A bag shop owner has been arrested by the city police on charges of possessing a country-made gun, in Sowcarpet on Tuesday night.

Based on a tip-off, a special team was formed and on Tuesday night, the team raided one Naren alias Narender Singh’s house, situated in Sowcarpet and found an old country-made gun and Rs 5,000 in cash.

During investigation, it was found that Naren, a native of Rajasthan, ran a bag shop in Govindappa Naicken Street and hired the staff from his native place and accommodated them in a lodge in the city.

“Naren would later hand over a gun to the staff and they would loot shops in the night and pay the former a commission,” said a police officer.

“Recently, Naren, had gone to Madhya Pradesh and purchased the gun for Rs 5,000 and was going to hand it over to the staff. Since he was suffering a loss in the business, he decided to loot shops,” the officer added.

Four women nabbed for stealing Rs 1 lakh

Chennai: Four women have been arrested for allegedly stealing Rs 1 lakh in cash from a passenger in a bus near Maduranthakam on Tuesday. Police said, Shuba, a resident of Kolambakkam, had withdrawn Rs 1 lakh from the bank to redeem the jewels she had pledged.

“She had boarded a bus to reach the pawn broker’s shop at Maduranthakam. It was only after she got off the bus, she realised the money from her bag was missing,” said a police personnel.